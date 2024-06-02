Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $162.30. 10,334,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,546. The company has a market capitalization of $299.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.03.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.