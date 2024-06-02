Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.74

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as low as C$7.23. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 6,800 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 44.92, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24. The firm has a market cap of C$135.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.75.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.90 million. Chesswood Group had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 38.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.1459969 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

