Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.74

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.74 and traded as low as C$7.23. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 6,800 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CHW
Chesswood Group Price Performance
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.90 million. Chesswood Group had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 38.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.1459969 earnings per share for the current year.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chesswood Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.