Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $319,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 441,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. 1,147,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.