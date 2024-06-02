CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$161.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$161.27.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$169.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
