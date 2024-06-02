CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$161.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$161.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$169.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$134.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$142.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$145.70. The stock has a market cap of C$27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. CGI has a 52-week low of C$127.73 and a 52-week high of C$160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

