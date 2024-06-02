C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Up 17.2% in May

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $43.94. 17,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,384. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.29%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Robinson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $39,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,500 shares of company stock worth $97,815 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in C&F Financial by 27.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

