Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

