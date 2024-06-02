Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

TSE CVE opened at C$28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. In related news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. Insiders have sold 302,062 shares of company stock worth $8,486,997 over the last ninety days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

