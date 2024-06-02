Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,785 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $789,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,399,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,707 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 53.8% in the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 804,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,484,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,302,000 after purchasing an additional 531,213 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 918,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 419,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMH traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.04. 2,793,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,360. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

