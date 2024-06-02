Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 171,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after acquiring an additional 680,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,218. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.47.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 85.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

