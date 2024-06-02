CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.