Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Cut by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Casella Waste Systems worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $8,973,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 751,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,228,000 after acquiring an additional 159,850 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,967 shares of company stock valued at $279,523 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.59. 302,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,904. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.