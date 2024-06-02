Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Short Interest Update

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 784,200 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of RNAC stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. 95,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 983.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cartesian Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,446 shares of company stock worth $365,474. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

