Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.53.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.53. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 697.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 270,262 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.