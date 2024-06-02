CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $677.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.51. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CareDx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

