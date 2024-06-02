Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Cardlytics Trading Down 3.3 %

CDLX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.50. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardlytics

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 890,461 shares of company stock worth $10,961,539 and have sold 36,306 shares worth $455,203. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 231,303 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

