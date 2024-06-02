Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $16.11 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.11 billion and approximately $201.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.26 or 0.05569468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00052476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,925,434,173 coins and its circulating supply is 35,703,874,418 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

