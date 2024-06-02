Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,375 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average is $159.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

