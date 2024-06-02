Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,073,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,685,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 22.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 67,855 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATAT opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

