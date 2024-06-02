Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,681,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,105 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.