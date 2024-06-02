Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 1.61. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Corsair Gaming Profile



Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

