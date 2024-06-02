Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $334,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,765,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,457 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after buying an additional 2,009,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,451,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 1,528,766 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $11,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,661,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,806,755 shares of company stock valued at $694,715,331. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CCCS stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

