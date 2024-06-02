Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 17.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI opened at $12.34 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

