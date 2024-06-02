Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $13,283,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Masonite International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Masonite International by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $668.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

