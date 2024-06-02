Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,526 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TXG opened at $22.42 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,210. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

