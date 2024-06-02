Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNN opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

