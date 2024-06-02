CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,332,600 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 4,551,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 303.0 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance

ACDSF opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Get CapitaLand Ascendas REIT alerts:

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.