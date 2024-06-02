CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,332,600 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 4,551,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 303.0 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance
ACDSF opened at $1.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.31.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.