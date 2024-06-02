Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $138.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

