Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.26. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). On average, analysts expect that Biohaven will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,207.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 799,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth $455,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $12,099,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at $80,776,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

