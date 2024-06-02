Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 455

Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 428 ($5.47) to GBX 455 ($5.81) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.66) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.58) to GBX 392 ($5.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 391.75 ($5.00).

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 321.40 ($4.10) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 393.80 ($5.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,591.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 322.97.

In other news, insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.21), for a total value of £240,424.80 ($307,055.94). Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

