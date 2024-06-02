Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.79.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.97. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

