Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Camtek Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

