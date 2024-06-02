Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Heidi Lynn Shockey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.92, for a total transaction of C$1,478,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Heidi Lynn Shockey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.92, for a total transaction of C$1,478,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,422 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,266. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$75.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.38. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$35.65 and a 12 month high of C$76.66. The firm has a market cap of C$32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 140.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

