Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. 46,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,263. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

