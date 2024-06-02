Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.55. 890,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,108. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $31.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

