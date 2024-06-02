C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.30.

AI opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

