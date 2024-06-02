BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Up 15.0% in May

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BuzzFeed Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of BZFD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 1,152,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $102.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.10. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.35% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

