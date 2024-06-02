Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BRNY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $233.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.0122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

