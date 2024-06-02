Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $275.00 at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

NYSE BURL opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $243.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

