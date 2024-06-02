Burkett Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 177,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after buying an additional 1,754,989 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AOR opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $56.12.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

