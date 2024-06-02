Burkett Financial Services LLC Invests $51,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.