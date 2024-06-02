Burkett Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 465 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

