BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.65 on Friday. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $459.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.05.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

