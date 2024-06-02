BRP (TSE:DOO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.54

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.54 and traded as high as C$92.15. BRP shares last traded at C$85.16, with a volume of 820,981 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.23.

BRP Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.46.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

