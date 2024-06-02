Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 163,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,782,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,338. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.