Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 9,070 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,118,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,296,000 after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $2,007,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.24. 15,664,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $284.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

