Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 147 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,052,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after buying an additional 952,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after buying an additional 889,297 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

GEHC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. 7,002,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,543. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.84.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.