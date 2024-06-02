Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,196,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

