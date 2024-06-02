Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.21. 1,024,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,968. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.93. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

