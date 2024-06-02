Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

