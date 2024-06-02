Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 924 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average is $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.